Warm and Breezy Saturday Night Followed by a Hot and Breezy Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Generally clear skies are expected tonight with a warm south wind gusting up to 30 mph at times. Overnight lows are only expected to drop into the mid 70s. There may be a few morning clouds Sunday morning, otherwise, it will be mainly sunny, breezy and hot. Highs Sunday afternoon will top out in the upper 90s with a southwest wind gusting up to 35 mph at times. It will be a little humid, so feel like temperatures or the heat index could be 100 to 103 by mid afternoon. A cold front is expected to drop through the Lincoln area late Sunday afternoon and the wind will become more northerly and Sunday evening will not be as hot. If the cold front stalls out to the north of Lincoln Sunday afternoon, the Lincoln temperature could top 100 degrees for the first time since 2018.

Labor day will be much cooler but mainly dry though out the day. Highs will be around 80 with an isolated t’storm late in the afternoon. The best chance for rain will be after midnight and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be cold and blustery with occasional showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. The temperature on Tuesday will linger around 50 degrees with a north wind gusting up to 30 mph or higher. Wednesday will not be as chilly, but still cool. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with scattered showers possible. Isolated showers possible for Thursday and Friday and the temperatures will be warmer but still below the average. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 60s with upper 60s on Friday. Saturday will be a nice day with highs in the mid 70s and mainly dry.

