Advertisement

College student creates virtual greeting cards to keep people connected

Grad student creates virtual greeting cards for a class
Grad student creates virtual greeting cards for a class(Madison Pitsch)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All the regulations in place to protect us from coronavirus has made it hard to really connect with others. Now, one student is connecting people during these hard times.

Micah Most was sitting in class when his professor tasked them with running a “business idea” for a week. Micah said it wasn’t long after when he got the idea to sell virtual greeting cards. Most has been playing guitar since high school, now he’s starting grad school.

“Music has always been something that’s been a big part of my life, from the time I was little,” Most said. “My mom was always singing to us. I think it touches people in a way that’s different than anything else.”

He was sitting in an entrepreneurship class when he was tasked to come up with a business idea and keep it going for a week.

“I just felt all of this stress well up in me, because I have so much other stuff to be doing right now,” Most said. “But then I came back to my apartment and the idea I had clicked, and I thought, I think this is going to be it.”

So with an elementary set up, three books and an iPhone, most has been spreading joy for the last week.

“Music brings people together, even if you’re not physically together, you can enjoy that sentiment together,” Most said.

So for the last week, he’s been recording two songs, You Are My Sunshine and Lean On Me, and sending them out to bring some sunshine to people’s lives.

“It’s been really cool to see the response, people are replying to me that they have made their friends day and how much joy that has brought them as well as the people they’ve sent it to,” Most said. “That makes me happy and it just compounds itself.

His school project ends on Tuesday, but he said he’s not ruling this project out for some holiday songs,“ Most said.”You never know, maybe in the future you’ll have some Christmas songs or something like that.”

Now, if you want to send a virtual greeting card to your love ones, you can find a link to Micah’s form here. Right now, Micah is working on his Master’s Degree from UNL in animal sciences.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Libraries offering unique ways to pick out books during pandemic

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
The Lincoln City Libraries were impacted by the pandemic too, so they’ve come up with a creative way to get their books to you.

News

Lincoln Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Breck Jensen was last seen around 5 a.m. in the area of 56th to 70th Street and Pine Lake to Yankee Hill Road.

News

Man dies, woman injured in boating incident at Lake Mac

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Colorado man died in a boating incident Saturday afternoon at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area.

VOD Recordings

Jazz Quintet plays for senior citizens in outdoor concert

Updated: 5 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 10 Saturday

Latest News

KOLN

Silent around Memorial Stadium, strange vibe on originally-scheduled game day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska was scheduled to open its 2020 football season on September 5th. Instead of hosting a game, Memorial Stadium was eerily quiet on a sun-soaked afternoon.

News

Circus comes to town and enforces COVID restrictions

Updated: 20 hours ago
Circus comes to town and enforces COVID restrictions

News

Jazz Quintet plays for senior citizens in outdoor concert

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
In a time when senior living centers have to restrict visitors, people at the Gateway Vista Living Center got a special treat on Saturday.

News

LFR responds to fire on Union College campus

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Cirque Italia brings pirates and mermaids to Gateway Mall

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
You may have noticed the white and blue big top tent outside Gateway Mall. That’s because the circus is back in town, and they’re dealing with COVID-19 Restrictions.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.