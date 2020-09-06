College student creates virtual greeting cards to keep people connected

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All the regulations in place to protect us from coronavirus has made it hard to really connect with others. Now, one student is connecting people during these hard times.

Micah Most was sitting in class when his professor tasked them with running a “business idea” for a week. Micah said it wasn’t long after when he got the idea to sell virtual greeting cards. Most has been playing guitar since high school, now he’s starting grad school.

“Music has always been something that’s been a big part of my life, from the time I was little,” Most said. “My mom was always singing to us. I think it touches people in a way that’s different than anything else.”

He was sitting in an entrepreneurship class when he was tasked to come up with a business idea and keep it going for a week.

“I just felt all of this stress well up in me, because I have so much other stuff to be doing right now,” Most said. “But then I came back to my apartment and the idea I had clicked, and I thought, I think this is going to be it.”

So with an elementary set up, three books and an iPhone, most has been spreading joy for the last week.

“Music brings people together, even if you’re not physically together, you can enjoy that sentiment together,” Most said.

So for the last week, he’s been recording two songs, You Are My Sunshine and Lean On Me, and sending them out to bring some sunshine to people’s lives.

“It’s been really cool to see the response, people are replying to me that they have made their friends day and how much joy that has brought them as well as the people they’ve sent it to,” Most said. “That makes me happy and it just compounds itself.

His school project ends on Tuesday, but he said he’s not ruling this project out for some holiday songs,“ Most said.”You never know, maybe in the future you’ll have some Christmas songs or something like that.”

Now, if you want to send a virtual greeting card to your love ones, you can find a link to Micah’s form here. Right now, Micah is working on his Master’s Degree from UNL in animal sciences.

