Jazz Quintet plays for senior citizens in outdoor concert

Gateway Vista Senior Living hosted the Capital Jazz Society Jazz Quintet.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a time when senior living centers have to restrict visitors, people at the Gateway Vista Living Center got a special treat on Saturday.

Resident here at Gateway haven’t been able to see visitors in person in months. It’s mainly phone calls or window visits. But on Saturday they had a concert in their front yard.

The Capital Jazz Society Jazz Quintet were tearing up the parking lot of the Gateway Vista Senior Living Center. Dozens of residents were able to enjoy fresh air and music from the first floor or the balcony. The staff said this event is important for the residents because they’ve had to limit activities because of COVID-19.

“Activities have always been a part of their lives, music is part of their lives and it’s important they get to do something that’s important and normal for them,” said Constance Howard, Gateway Wellness and Activities Director. “They really love the performers. It’ a wonderful chance to socialize without really socializing…

The concert is the first of three more. The Nebraska Trumpet and Brass Groups are also going to be playing. Two of the musicians even have family staying at Gateway.

“I used to be here inside a lot now it’s all shut off and you can’t get in, and they can’t get out so it was nice seeing some faces I haven’t seen in awhile,” said Dean Haist, trumpet player, his father lives at Gateway.

As needed as this was for the people who live here, it was also needed for the musicians.

“It’s been really hard,” said Haist. “He’s been couped up here. He doesn’t get out and we can’t come in so it was a really nice day.”

