Libraries offering unique ways to pick out books during pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln City Libraries were impacted by the pandemic too, so they’ve come up with a creative way to get their books to you.

The book bundle process allows you to get your library books faster, and also reduce the chance to spread COVID-19.

The Bundle has two options, one for children that is ready made and includes a variety of three to five pre-selected books. The other allows children, teens and adults to pick their own bundle.

“One thing that can help with all children’s education, is to bring them in and find books they love,” said Garren Hochstetler, Librarian. “That love of reading really gets to them to enjoy reading, continue reading on their own. There have been studies that show that reading not only raises their scores for reading, but also math and other disciplines.”

The pre-selected bundles will be available at all branches. There will be a couple days of delay for personalized bundles.

