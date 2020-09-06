Lincoln Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl on Sunday. Breck Jensen was last seen around 5 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 56th to 70th Street and Pine Lake to Yankee Hill.

Jensen is 5′7″ tall, 115 lbs, blonde hair and green eyes. She was last wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

If you see her or have information, please call LPD at 402-441-6000.

Missing 15 year old: Breck Jensen was last seen around 5am in the area of 56th-70th/Pine Lake to Yankee Hill. She is 5'7" tall, 115 lbs, blonde hair, and green eyes. She was last wearing a black shirt & grey shorts. If you see her or have info, please call us at 402-441-6000. pic.twitter.com/tluVGrRuvp — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) September 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.