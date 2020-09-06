Advertisement

Lincoln Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

Breck Jensen was last seen around 5 a.m. in the area of 56th to 70th Street and Pine Lake to Yankee Hill Road.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl on Sunday. Breck Jensen was last seen around 5 a.m. on Sunday in the area of 56th to 70th Street and Pine Lake to Yankee Hill.

Jensen is 5′7″ tall, 115 lbs, blonde hair and green eyes. She was last wearing a black shirt and grey shorts.

If you see her or have information, please call LPD at 402-441-6000.

