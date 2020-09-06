Advertisement

Man dies, woman injured in boating incident at Lake Mac

(KNOP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Colorado man died in a boating incident Saturday afternoon at Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area. A Colorado Springs woman was injured in the same incident.

53-year-old Kevin Kiesow of Colorado Springs was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. 55-year-old Kim Campe of Colorado Springs, was admitted to the hospital and is recovering.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission conservation officers responded to the report of an incident at 3:51 p.m. near Arthur Bay on the lake and found Kiesow being given CPR.

According to reports gathered in the investigation, Campe had fallen overboard from a pontoon boat, and Kiesow, her boyfriend, had jumped in to rescue her. He then had to be rescued by others on the pontoon and another boat nearby.

Wind speeds at the time were 15 mph with 20 mph gusts, making lake conditions rough.

The boat operator in the incident was not cited, and alcohol use is not suspected. It is not known whether alcohol was a factor in Kiesow’s death. Charges are not pending at this time, but a boat accident report will be completed and submitted to the Keith County Attorney for review.

Assisting in the response and investigation are the Nebraska State Patrol, Keith County Sheriff’s Office, and Keystone-Lemoyne and Ogallala fire and rescue departments.

