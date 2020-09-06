Advertisement

Mother, 3 kids dead after Philadelphia fire; cause probed

The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
The city medical examiner will determine whether the four deaths were fire-related. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A woman and her three children were found dead after a house fire in Philadelphia, authorities said.

Crews were called to the blaze at the row home in the Kensington neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. Saturday and found heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors of the row home, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said.

Sixty firefighters, medics and support workers responded to what he called an “aggressive interior attack” as crews pushed hoses into the building, he said.

A 35-year-old woman was found downstairs, and her three children — 9-year-old and 17-year-old males and an 11-year-old female — were found upstairs, police said. All were pronounced dead at the scene by a medic unit just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Javon Davis, assistant deputy fire commissioner, said the city medical examiner will determine whether the deaths were fire-related.

Thiel called it “a very difficult morning for us.”

“The worst thing for any firefighter is not being able to save a life,” he said.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KOLN

Silent around Memorial Stadium, strange vibe on originally-scheduled game day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Nebraska was scheduled to open its 2020 football season on September 5th. Instead of hosting a game, Memorial Stadium was eerily quiet on a sun-soaked afternoon.

National

Derby Day becomes day of protests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor protested on Kentucky Derby Day.

News

Circus comes to town and enforces COVID restrictions

Updated: 4 hours ago
Circus comes to town and enforces COVID restrictions

News

Jazz Quintet plays for senior citizens in outdoor concert

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
In a time when senior living centers have to restrict visitors, people at the Gateway Vista Living Center got a special treat on Saturday.

Latest News

News

LFR responds to fire on Union College campus

Updated: 5 hours ago

National

Authentic bests favorite Tiz the Law to win Kentucky Derby

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Churchill Downs stands are empty and the wagering windows closed. Armored police vehicles in the parking lot have replaced throngs of Derby-goers in seersucker and showy hats.

News

Cirque Italia brings pirates and mermaids to Gateway Mall

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
You may have noticed the white and blue big top tent outside Gateway Mall. That’s because the circus is back in town, and they’re dealing with COVID-19 Restrictions.

National

Several boats sink during Texas parade for President Trump

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff’s office in Texas says “several” boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

National

NY attorney general to form grand jury after Prude death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s attorney general on Saturday moved to form a grand jury to investigate the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died earlier this year after Rochester police placed a hood over his head and held him down.