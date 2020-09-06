Much Cooler Next Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a hot weekend which saw Lincoln reach its hottest temperature of the year on Saturday, it will be much cooler for the upcoming week. There is a big change in the weather pattern heading our way. Temperatures will be well below average for this time of the year and there are several good rain chances.

Sunday was likely our last day with a high temperature in the 90s for a while. A cold front will finish moving through the region tonight causing us to be much cooler for Labor Day (Monday). The first half of Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s (north) to low 80s (southeast). A chance of showers and thunderstorms develops late in the afternoon with rain becoming likely Monday night into Tuesday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in Southeast Nebraska Monday night. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The chance of a tornado is very low. The reason for the chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday is an upper level trough moving into the area. This trough will also bring even colder air into the region for Tuesday through Friday as an upper level low develops and meanders in the area for much of the week.

With this upper level low staying with us, the chance of rain will remain Wednesday through Friday and possibly even Saturday. Rainfall totals of half an inch to two inches (with the potential for more in parts of Southeast Nebraska) are possible Monday through Friday. As far as temperatures go, it will be much colder Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 40s and 50s. With it being windy Tuesday, wind chills could be in the 30s for many locations Tuesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday should see highs returning to the 60s with 70s possible by next weekend.

