Silent around Memorial Stadium, strange vibe on originally-scheduled game day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rustling of leaves and cars zooming on a nearby highway. Those were the only sounds around Memorial Stadium on September 5th, which was Nebraska’s originally-scheduled season opener. There were no “Go Big Red” chants, nor did “Hail Varsity,” bellow from the horns of the Cornhusker Marching Band. Instead, it was strangely quiet with few guests slowly strolling by while the Huskers’ season on hold until 2021.

Nebraska, despite its desire to play football this fall, must wait until next year to take the field. The Big Ten postponed fall sports due to the pandemic. Other Power 5 conferences, such as the SEC, ACC, and Big 12, all plan to host games in 2020.

The Huskers were originally scheduled to host Purdue on Saturday. In early August, the Big Ten changed course and decided to have teams play conference opponents only. Upon that announcement, Nebraska was slated to play at Rutgers on September 5th.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.