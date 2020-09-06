Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

On Sunday, September 6, the Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,949 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. COVID-19 testing for the past week showed a 9.7% positivity rate with 583 new cases on 6,039 tests. Last week we saw a 10.8% positivity rate with 740 new caseT