Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 23

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that 23 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,468. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.

DOUGLAS COUNTY

New Cases: 53

  • On Sunday, September 6, the Health Department reported 53 new cases of COVID-19, as received by midnight the previous day. This makes 13,949 cases in Douglas County since the outbreak began in March. COVID-19 testing for the past week showed a 9.7% positivity rate with 583 new cases on 6,039 tests. Last week we saw a 10.8% positivity rate with 740 new caseT
  • The Health Department received no new death certificates during the past day related to the pandemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the county remains at 169. DCHD has confirmed 10,036 county residents have recovered from the illness.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

