A hero’s escort home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol will be assisting Lincoln Police in the escort of Investigator Mario Herrera from Omaha to Lincoln Monday afternoon.

Investigator Herrera was receiving care at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha before he passed away Monday around 3:30 a.m.

The fallen officer’s body will be transported to a funeral home in Lincoln. At the request of family and Lincoln Police, our cameras won’t be following the escort, but we will provide coverage of the departure and arrival on-air and online.

