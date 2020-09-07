Advertisement

A hero’s escort home

Since learning of Herrera’s death, loved ones, friends and many in the Lincoln community have changed their profile pictures on social media to honor Officer Herrera which included his badge number.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol will be assisting Lincoln Police in the escort of Investigator Mario Herrera from Omaha to Lincoln Monday afternoon.

Investigator Herrera was receiving care at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha before he passed away Monday around 3:30 a.m.

More: Investigator Mario Herrera passes away following August shooting while serving warrant

The fallen officer’s body will be transported to a funeral home in Lincoln. At the request of family and Lincoln Police, our cameras won’t be following the escort, but we will provide coverage of the departure and arrival on-air and online.

