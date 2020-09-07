Condolences, tributes and memories shared following passing of Officer Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All around Lincoln, people have been giving condolences and tributes to Officer Mario Herrera. Herrera passed away on Monday, after succumbing to injuries sustained while serving a warrant in August.

Former Lincoln Police Officer Mitch Evans stopped by the Lincoln Police Department and dropped off flowers. When asked what he would want the community to know about Officer Herrera, this is what he said:

“Mario was an honorable man. We’re living in era where law enforcement gets picked apart and often rightfully so because cops make mistakes, but that wasn’t Mario, he was a man of integrity and he did the job the way you’re supposed to.”

Evans was a police officer from 1993 to 2001 and said he worked with Officer Herrera.

On I-80 heading to Lincoln there’s dozens of people were on each overpass with black and blue flags. And across Lincoln, people could be seen honoring Herrera.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird released a statement on Herrera’s passing:

“Sadness does not begin to describe fully our community’s sense of loss with the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera. Our hearts are with his wife, Carrie, and their four children, and we remain forever grateful for their family’s profound sacrifice in service to keeping our community safe.”

The Nebraska State Patrol also mourned the loss of Officer Herrera;

“Nebraska’s law enforcement family has suffered a tragic loss today,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We send our deepest condolences to Investigator Herrera’s family and friends, along with the entire Lincoln Police Department and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our troopers were honored to work beside Mario, and will forever remember his service and sacrifice.”

Governor Pete Ricketts ordered flags to fly at half-staff to honor the passing of Lincoln Police Department Investigator Mario Herrera.

“Susanne and I were devastated to learn of the passing of Investigator Mario Herrera,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Investigator Herrera’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. I also want to thank people across the state who stepped up to support the Herrera family in the midst of this terrible tragedy. From holding prayer vigils to donating blood, the community’s response was powerful and inspiring. Now more than ever, it is critical for all of us to come together and support the men and women who put on the uniform and risk their lives every day to help keep our communities safe.”

