Advertisement

Cooler Today With Showers Late, Turning Much Colder on Tuesday

Rain Likely Tonight
Rain Likely Tonight(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska bringing us relief from the hot weekend. Today will be a transition day, highs will be in the upper 70s with a gusty east wind and mostly sunny skies. Late this afternoon, a few isolated showers and t’storms will be possible. Showers and t’storms will become more likely this evening and continue through out the night. A few isolated severe t’storms are possible this evening. Northeast wind could gust up to 35 mph during the night.

Tuesday will be a blustery, rainy day for the Lincoln area and it will be cold, at least for early September. The high on Tuesday will be around 50 with a north wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph. Wind chill values could be in the 30s through out the day. Showers will continue Tuesday night with lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and it will still be on the chilly side with highs in the lower 50s with a north wind gusting to 30 mph. Isolated showers will be possible Wednesday night and on Thursday. We will see some sunshine on Thursday but it will still be on the cool side, but not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Scattered showers will be possible on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend will be warmer with only a slight chance for a shower on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s with upper 70s on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Well below average temperatures expected most of this week.

Forecast

Much Cooler Next Week

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
After a hot weekend which saw Lincoln reach its hottest temperature of the year on Saturday, it will be much cooler for the upcoming week. There is a big change in the weather pattern heading our way. Temperatures will be well below average for this time of the year and there are several good rain chances.

Forecast

Highs Near 100 Possible on Sunday

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Mainly clear tonight. Hot and breezy on Sunday.

Forecast

Warm and Breezy Saturday Night Followed by a Hot and Breezy Sunday

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
Warm and breezy Saturday night with hot and breezy conditions on Sunday.

Latest News

Forecast

Brandon's Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT
Hot this weekend

Forecast

Hot and dry this weekend, then BIG changes next week

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
If you like hot temperatures, then you will love this weekend. If you don’t, you may like much of next week better. This weekend will feature well above average temperatures. Sunday could be the hottest day of the year so far in Lincoln. Well below average temperatures return Tuesday and stick around for much of next week. There are some chances for rain too.

Forecast

Warm Friday Afternoon, Hot Weekend on The Way

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
Another sunny day with warmer afternoon temperatures.

Forecast

Brandon's Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT
The latest drought monitor shows that much of Nebraska needs precipitation.

Forecast

Summer Heat Returns For The Holiday Weekend...

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT
|
By Brandon Rector
Major summertime heat returns for the upcoming holiday weekend...before major weather changes arrive early next week.

Forecast

Sunny, Breezy and Cooler For Thursday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 4:22 AM CDT
|
By Brad Anderson
A cooler, breezy Thursday expected, but still pretty nice.