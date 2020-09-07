Cooler Today With Showers Late, Turning Much Colder on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska bringing us relief from the hot weekend. Today will be a transition day, highs will be in the upper 70s with a gusty east wind and mostly sunny skies. Late this afternoon, a few isolated showers and t’storms will be possible. Showers and t’storms will become more likely this evening and continue through out the night. A few isolated severe t’storms are possible this evening. Northeast wind could gust up to 35 mph during the night.

Tuesday will be a blustery, rainy day for the Lincoln area and it will be cold, at least for early September. The high on Tuesday will be around 50 with a north wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts between 35 and 40 mph. Wind chill values could be in the 30s through out the day. Showers will continue Tuesday night with lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and it will still be on the chilly side with highs in the lower 50s with a north wind gusting to 30 mph. Isolated showers will be possible Wednesday night and on Thursday. We will see some sunshine on Thursday but it will still be on the cool side, but not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Scattered showers will be possible on Friday with highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend will be warmer with only a slight chance for a shower on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s with upper 70s on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.