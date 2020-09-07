Investigator Herrera is 7th Lincoln Police Officer to die in line of duty

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln has a page on its website dedicated to all the fallen Lincoln Police officers. When Investigator Herrera is added, he will be the only photo not in black and white.

A Lincoln Police officer hasn’t died in the line of duty since 1968, until Monday. Investigator Mario Herrera died from injuries he sustained from being shot while serving a warrant on August 26.

Here are the other Lincoln Police Officers who have died in the line of duty:

Captain Charles E. Hall died on March 31, 1917 in a motor vehicle accident near 33rd and Adams.

Special Duty Patrolman Marion F. Marshall died September 9, 1932, two days after being shot by a suspect in the alley exit on 15th Street.

Officer Richard E. Leyden died on September 26, 1949 of injuries suffered in a traffic accident on 16th St. between G and H where his police motorcycle collided with a car.

Detective Lieutenant Frank H. Soukup died on December 16, 1966. Lt. Soukup and two other detectives went to 2413 P Street on a forgery investigation and encountered five suspects. One suspect produced a handgun and shot Lt. Soukup.

Detective Paul B. Whitehead died on August 10, 1967 after stopping a suspicious car near 38th and O Street. The car was occupied by three escapees from the Indiana State Prison. One of the suspects produced a sawed off shotgun and shot Det. Whitehead.

Officer George W. Welter died on February 9, 1968. Officer Welter’s police motorcycle collided with a car at 27th and W Streets as he responded with lights and siren to an emergency call.

There have been three Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies who have died in the line of duty: William Johnson, Franklin Furrer and Craig Dodge.

An effort has been underway to build a memorial to honor the fallen officers. To read more about the memorial or to donate, click here.

