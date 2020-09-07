Advertisement

Investigator Herrera is 7th Lincoln Police Officer to die in line of duty

There are now seven Lincoln Police Officers who have died in the line of duty.
There are now seven Lincoln Police Officers who have died in the line of duty.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln has a page on its website dedicated to all the fallen Lincoln Police officers. When Investigator Herrera is added, he will be the only photo not in black and white.

A Lincoln Police officer hasn’t died in the line of duty since 1968, until Monday. Investigator Mario Herrera died from injuries he sustained from being shot while serving a warrant on August 26.

Here are the other Lincoln Police Officers who have died in the line of duty:

  • Captain Charles E. Hall died on March 31, 1917 in a motor vehicle accident near 33rd and Adams.
  • Special Duty Patrolman Marion F. Marshall died September 9, 1932, two days after being shot by a suspect in the alley exit on 15th Street.
  • Officer Richard E. Leyden died on September 26, 1949 of injuries suffered in a traffic accident on 16th St. between G and H where his police motorcycle collided with a car.
  • Detective Lieutenant Frank H. Soukup died on December 16, 1966. Lt. Soukup and two other detectives went to 2413 P Street on a forgery investigation and encountered five suspects. One suspect produced a handgun and shot Lt. Soukup.
  • Detective Paul B. Whitehead died on August 10, 1967 after stopping a suspicious car near 38th and O Street. The car was occupied by three escapees from the Indiana State Prison. One of the suspects produced a sawed off shotgun and shot Det. Whitehead.
  • Officer George W. Welter died on February 9, 1968. Officer Welter’s police motorcycle collided with a car at 27th and W Streets as he responded with lights and siren to an emergency call.

There have been three Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies who have died in the line of duty: William Johnson, Franklin Furrer and Craig Dodge.

An effort has been underway to build a memorial to honor the fallen officers. To read more about the memorial or to donate, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A hero’s escort home

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
OPD and NSP will be assisting LPD in bringing the body of Investigator Mario Herrera to Lincoln.

News

UPDATE: Area of O Street remains closed for gas main repairs

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
O Street from 33rd through 35th Street remains closed following a gas leak Thursday.

News

Proposed UNL spring semester schedule eliminates spring break

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will open 2021 with an optional three-week session before launching its spring semester on Jan. 25.

News

Investigator Mario Herrera passes away following August shooting while serving warrant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Laura Halm
Officer Luis “Mario” Herrera passed away early Monday morning.

Latest News

News

Lincoln father living in homelessness struggles to help kids with remote learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
He says after finding a new, good paying job, he had no other option but to send his kids back to school in person.

News

Lincoln father living in homelessness struggles to help kids with remote learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
Since this father now works 12-hour shifts, he’s no longer able to help his kids out with remote learning.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Cooler Today With Showers Late, Turning Much Colder on Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Cooler today, mostly sunny and breezy. Late afternoon thunderstorms will be possible.

Forecast

Much Cooler Next Week

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
After a hot weekend which saw Lincoln reach its hottest temperature of the year on Saturday, it will be much cooler for the upcoming week. There is a big change in the weather pattern heading our way. Temperatures will be well below average for this time of the year and there are several good rain chances.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Sunday.