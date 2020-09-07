Advertisement

LFR responds to fire in Southwest Lincoln

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Southwest Lincoln early Monday evening.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Southwest Lincoln early Monday evening.

The fire broke out at a home near S. Coddington Ave. and W Lake St. around 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln Police were originally called with Lincoln Fire and Rescue to the home in question on Glynn Circle. Acting Battalion Chief Brian Giles says LFR was told to standby in the area due to a possible assault that was ongoing. LFR says once officers got inside the house, they found someone inside and a fire starting in the kitchen area.

Giles says officers requested a full fire response and were able to get the person out of the home safely.

Additional crews arrived to fire spreading in the home, but were able to put it out within ten minutes. The cause and amount of damage are currently under investigation.

LFR says the person hospitalized has only minor injuries, but it’s not known if those injuries are connected to the possible assault or the fire. Lincoln Police are also investigating the incident.

There is currently between $175,000 to $200,000 in damage. Cause of the fire is still unknown.

