‘Princess Bride’ cast reuniting for Democratic Party fundraiser

Robin Wright is one of the stars of “The Princess Bride” who will participate in a livestreamed script reading to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – The cast of “The Princess Bride” is getting involved with politics.

They’ll be raising money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin with a script reading of the 1987 cult classic.

People who donate will get an invitation to a livestream of the performance on Sept. 13.

Among those involved include cast members Billy Crystal, Cary Elwes, Robin Wright and Carol Kane. Director Rob Reiner is also taking part in the reunion.

After the performance, the cast will hold a Q&A session, which will be moderated by comedian Patton Oswalt.

The donation page for the event says: “Anything you donate will be used to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House.”

One person who’s upset with the script reading is Sen. Ted Cruz. The Republican from Texas, a longtime fan of “The Princess Bride,” said he would prefer that the cast avoid “Hollywood politics.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

