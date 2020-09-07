Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:

LANCASTER COUNTY

New Cases: 30

  • Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 30 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,498. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.

For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page

