Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday:
LANCASTER COUNTY
New Cases: 30
- Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 30 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County today, bringing the community total to 4,498. The number of deaths in the community remains at 20.
For More information, check out the COVID-19 Nebraska Cases DHHS page
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.