Advertisement

2 employees found dead at Nebraska water treatment plant

(WHSV)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCOOK, Neb. (AP) — Two McCook city employees have been found dead inside a wastewater treatment plant, police in the southwestern Nebraska city said.

The bodies of Larry Dicke, 65, and Kenneth Keslin, 45, were found Sunday afternoon inside a sludge pumphouse at the McCook plant, the Kearney Hub reported. McCook police said in a news release that officers were sent to the plant for a welfare check after one of the employees failed to return home from work as expected.

Officers spotted an employees’ personal items outside of the pumphouse, prompting a search inside and the discovery of the bodies.

Police have not said how the men died, but noted a hazardous materials team was sent in to retrieve the bodies because of toxic gases inside.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD: Man breaks into cars; refuses to sit in patrol car and kicks officer in chest

Updated: moments ago
A man is facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department said he kicked an officer in the chest while refusing to sit inside a patrol car.

News

LPD: Man tries grabbing knife on table, punches officer in the head

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who tried grabbing a knife on a table while speaking with officers, then punching an officer in the head.

News

Lincoln community rallies around Herrera family, Lincoln Police

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Murder charges expected to be filed against suspect who shot LPD officer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Not only was he “an exceptional investigator, but an exceptional person.”

Latest News

News

Student creates virtual greeting cards for class project

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 10 Sunday

News

St. Teresa’s Catholic Church hosts vigil for Investigator Herrera

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Dozens honor Inv. Herrera at a vigil Monday night.

News

Vigil for Inv. Herrera

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Motorcade returns Investigator Herrera to Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago
People lined the route taken by Investigator Mario Herrera's motorcade to pay respects for the fallen Lincoln Police officer.

News

LFR responds to fire in Southwest Lincoln

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 4 hours ago