7 fatally shot at illegal California marijuana growing site

Authorities say seven people were fatally shot in Southern California at an illegal marijuana growing operation.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say seven people were fatally shot in Southern California at an illegal marijuana growing operation.

The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga, about 50 miles north of San Diego.

Deputies found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds and paramedics took her to a hospital, where she died. Six more people were then found dead.

A search did not locate any suspects. Authorities say they do not believe that there is a threat to the general public.

