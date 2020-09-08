Charges could change in shooting investigation following investigator’s death

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The man accused of shooting and killing Officer Mario Herrera is still behind bars. Seventeen-year-old Felipe Vazquez is currently charged with second degree assault against a police officer, but that could change.

Vazquez currently has a bond set at $1 million for second degree assault, but that could be upped to murder. When Vazquez appeared in court, Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon told the judge Vazquez had a long juvenile criminal history. So it’s expected he will look into getting those charges changed.

Herrera was shot on Aug. 26 trying to serve a search warrant related to a March homicide. Court documents show investigators found Vazquez locked in a room at a house near 33rd and Vine Street.

Officers tried to negotiate for 25 minutes before Vazquez and 19-year-old Orion Ross escaped through a window. Investigators said that’s when Vazquez fired his gun, striking Herrera.

Vazquez is due back in court on Sept. 24. It’s not clear how soon new charges could come.

