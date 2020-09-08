Advertisement

Cold, Windy With Rain Likely Tuesday

Rain and Windy
Rain and Windy(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The colder air has arrived and it looks like it’s going to stick around for awhile. Occasional showers and a few thunderstorms are expected through out the day Tuesday. High temperatures will occur early in the morning with steady or slowly falling temperatures into the mid to upper 40s by this afternoon. Wind chills will be in the 30s at times. North winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph are likely. Showers will continue tonight with lows in the lower 40s with a north wind gusting to 35 mph at times. It looks like Wednesday will be another cloudy, breezy and chilly day with off and on showers through out the day. Scattered showers will be possible on Wednesday night with lows in the lower to mid 40s. It will not be as chilly on Thursday, but still well below average for this time of year. Highs will be around 60 with a continued chance for scattered showers.

It will be a bit warmer on Friday, however, another system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Friday and continuing in to Friday night. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Saturday will be warmer but still a chance for a few scattered showers and perhaps an isolated t’storm.

Sunday and Monday look pretty good at this time. Highs both day will be in the upper 70s and mainly dry.

