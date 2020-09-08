Advertisement

Lane closures at NW 48th & West O

(WEAU)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route as road work begins Tuesday.

Beginning at 8 a.m., the southbound and eastbound left-turn lanes, and the center through lane at the intersection of Northwest 48th and West “O” streets will be closed for asphalt repairs. 

This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 18.

Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. 

