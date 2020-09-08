Advertisement

Lincoln community rallies around Herrera family, Lincoln Police

Former Lincoln Police Officer Mitch Evans stopped by the Lincoln Police Department and dropped off flowers.
By Mackenzie Huck
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said in this difficult time, the community support has been overwhelming and it just keeps coming. And it isn’t just people who are reaching out looking for ways to help. Businesses are showing support too.

Rosie’s Bar and Grill matched every dollar made Monday night, and will donate it to the Herrera family.

“We woke up this morning and saw the news, and we figured we had to do something, and do something now, so we jumped on it,” said Rosie’s owner Ryan Rosenstiel. “I have a lot of family and friends who are military and police, and with everything that we’ve got going on in the world, when it hits your own city, it becomes that much more important. It’s the least we can do.”

Among those at Rosie’s showing their support is Ed Simpson, a 30-year law enforcement veteran, and a co-worker of Herrera’s.

“It’s tough, it’s real tough,” Simpson said. “I’ve been a police officer for quite a few years so unfortunately I’ve been through it a few times. Mario was a friend of mine, and he was a good man.”

Rosie’s is just one of many fundraisers for the Herrera family. There was an officer collecting donations at the Hall of Justice. There’s also a GoFundMe that’s raised more than $120,000, and Lincoln Police are still asking people who want to help to donate blood.

“I’ve watched now for the last two weeks how Lincoln has rallied around LPD and other law enforcement and I’m not surprised.” Simpson said. “I know Lincoln is full of a lot of people who support law enforcement.”

If you weren’t able to make it to Rosie’s on Monday, the restaurant said it will have a donation box out Tuesday morning for people to come by and donate then.

