LPD Investigator returned to Lincoln; mourned by many

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot on Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant. He died early Monday morning.

On Monday, along a 60-mile stretch, he was returned to Lincoln, led by police escort from Omaha to Lincoln. That route was lined with supporters at almost every overpass, at every turn the hearse took. All along the way, people gathered to show respect from the road, to the overpass, to the air.

People were waiting for Investigator Herrera as his body was returned home.

”Here to pay respect for the fallen officer,” said Dave Sanderson, a Herrera supporter. “I just wanted to do my part.”

His cruiser was out in front of the Hall of Justice, covered in flowers.

“I’m here to be there for a fallen brother, even though we’re not on the same department, we want to show our solidarity and support for our fellow guys out in the field,” said Chad Hartwick, Assistant Chief of Palmyra FD.

There were people who knew him, and those who didn’t, showing support for Herrera and his family in this tragic time.

“Anybody who has had the opportunity to get to know him, just amazing hands down,” said Jessica, Herrera’s co-worker. “Probably one of the best guys we’ve ever gotten to know.”

“These men and women go out there and protect us, and it doesn’t matter to them that they don’t know us, they lay down their lives for us no matter what,” said Lauren Garcia, a member of Herrera’s Church.

A city mourning Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department.

“Hope they know how much we love them, how much we loved Mario and we just care for all the police in our community and we thank them for what they do,” said Caroline May, Supporters of Herrera and LPD.

Herrera’s end of watch, Sept. 7.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.