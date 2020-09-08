Advertisement

LPD Investigator returned to Lincoln; mourned by many

A uniformed officer gives a salute as the motorcade in front of the hearse carrying Investigator Mario Herrera drives by.
A uniformed officer gives a salute as the motorcade in front of the hearse carrying Investigator Mario Herrera drives by.(10/11 NOW)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera was shot on Aug. 26 while trying to serve a warrant. He died early Monday morning.

On Monday, along a 60-mile stretch, he was returned to Lincoln, led by police escort from Omaha to Lincoln. That route was lined with supporters at almost every overpass, at every turn the hearse took. All along the way, people gathered to show respect from the road, to the overpass, to the air.

People were waiting for Investigator Herrera as his body was returned home.

”Here to pay respect for the fallen officer,” said Dave Sanderson, a Herrera supporter. “I just wanted to do my part.”

His cruiser was out in front of the Hall of Justice, covered in flowers.

“I’m here to be there for a fallen brother, even though we’re not on the same department, we want to show our solidarity and support for our fellow guys out in the field,” said Chad Hartwick, Assistant Chief of Palmyra FD.

There were people who knew him, and those who didn’t, showing support for Herrera and his family in this tragic time.

“Anybody who has had the opportunity to get to know him, just amazing hands down,” said Jessica, Herrera’s co-worker. “Probably one of the best guys we’ve ever gotten to know.”

“These men and women go out there and protect us, and it doesn’t matter to them that they don’t know us, they lay down their lives for us no matter what,” said Lauren Garcia, a member of Herrera’s Church.

A city mourning Herrera, a 23-year veteran of the Lincoln Police Department.

“Hope they know how much we love them, how much we loved Mario and we just care for all the police in our community and we thank them for what they do,” said Caroline May, Supporters of Herrera and LPD.

Herrera’s end of watch, Sept. 7.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln community rallies around Herrera family, Lincoln Police

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
Several fundraisers are popping up around the capital city to support the Herrera family and Lincoln Police.

News

Honoring a fallen hero

Updated: 46 minutes ago
A collection of photos from Sept. 7 as the City of Lincoln mourns the death of LPD Investigator Mario Herrera.

News

Colder days expected on Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
From T-shirts and shorts this past weekend to sweatshirts and raincoats Tuesday and Wednesday, it is going to be significantly colder Tuesday and Wednesday.

News

Charges could change in shooting investigation following investigator’s death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
Felipe Vazquez is currently charged with second degree assault against a police officer, but that could change after the officer's death.

Latest News

News

LFR responds to fire in Southwest Lincoln

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire in Southwest Lincoln early Monday evening.

Forecast

Much Colder The Next Few Days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Rector
From t-shirts and shorts this past weekend to sweatshirts and raincoats Tuesday and Wednesday, it is going to be significantly colder Tuesday and Wednesday. Lincoln could set a record coldest high temperature both days with rain likely. It should be windy Tuesday and breezy Wednesday.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Monday.

News

Condolences, tributes and memories shared following passing of Investigator Herrera

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
All around Lincoln, people have been giving condolences and tributes to Investigator Mario Herrera.

News

Video and photos of a hero’s escort home

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Dozens of people lined overpasses between Omaha and Lincoln with signs and flags to show their support.

News

27th and Capitol Parkway Processional

Updated: 5 hours ago
A motorcade for fallen LPD Investigator Mario Herrera