LPD: Man breaks into cars; refuses to sit in patrol car and kicks officer in chest

Joshua D. Patten
Joshua D. Patten(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department said he kicked an officer in the chest while refusing to sit inside a patrol car.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to an area of N 64th Street and Gregory Avenue, in Northeast Lincoln, for a report of a person trying to open car doors.

Responding officers made contact with 20-year-old Joshua D. Patten, inside a car that didn’t belong to him.

LPD said after putting Patten in handcuffs and attempting to put him inside a police car, Patten refused to sit down inside the car.

According to LPD, officers explained to Patten why he was being detained and ordered him to sit many times. Officers said Patten refused to obey their commands and when they tried to sit Patten down in the car, he started kicking at officers.

LPD said Patten kicked an officer in the chest twice during the struggle.

Patten is facing assault on a police officer charges, as well as larceny from auto charges.

We’re told the officer injured in the struggle had a cut on his upper lip.

