LPD: Man gives clerk I.D. to buy cigarettes, steals cash from register

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who had given a store clerk his I.D. to buy cigarettes, before stealing cash out of the register.

Just after 7 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the Walgreens on Superior Street, near N 14th Street in North Lincoln, for a report of a robbery.

Responding officers spoke with the clerk who said a man had come in the store and asked to purchase some cigarettes. LPD said while the clerk was processing the transaction, the suspect jumped over the counter and stole cash from the register, then ran away.

LPD said before jumping over the counter, the suspect had given the clerk his driver’s license to be scanned in order to purchase the cigarettes.

Officers said the scanner showed the name of 21-year-old Jeremy J. Anderson.

According to LPD, officers found that Anderson owns a car matching the suspect description and the driver’s license matched the suspect seen by the clerk.

Around 8:53 p.m., officers said Anderson called LPD saying that he knew officers were searching for him and that he wished to speak with police.

LPD officers made contact with him at an area near West McGuire Road, near NW 48th Street in Northwest Lincoln, where they recovered the cigarettes from Walgreens, as well as some of the cash that was likely stolen in the robbery.

Anderson was arrested and is facing robbery charges.

