Advertisement

LPD: Man gives clerk I.D. to buy cigarettes, steals cash from register

Jeremy J. Anderson
Jeremy J. Anderson(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who had given a store clerk his I.D. to buy cigarettes, before stealing cash out of the register.

Just after 7 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the Walgreens on Superior Street, near N 14th Street in North Lincoln, for a report of a robbery.

Responding officers spoke with the clerk who said a man had come in the store and asked to purchase some cigarettes. LPD said while the clerk was processing the transaction, the suspect jumped over the counter and stole cash from the register, then ran away.

LPD said before jumping over the counter, the suspect had given the clerk his driver’s license to be scanned in order to purchase the cigarettes.

Officers said the scanner showed the name of 21-year-old Jeremy J. Anderson.

According to LPD, officers found that Anderson owns a car matching the suspect description and the driver’s license matched the suspect seen by the clerk.

Around 8:53 p.m., officers said Anderson called LPD saying that he knew officers were searching for him and that he wished to speak with police.

LPD officers made contact with him at an area near West McGuire Road, near NW 48th Street in Northwest Lincoln, where they recovered the cigarettes from Walgreens, as well as some of the cash that was likely stolen in the robbery.

Anderson was arrested and is facing robbery charges.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPD adding lunch tables barriers to fight virus

Updated: 11 minutes ago
Nebraska’s second-largest school district is adding clear plastic barriers to school lunch tables in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of cases in the state reached nearly 36,000 and deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 400.

News

Lincoln Police discuss impact Investigator Herrera had on department, community

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

LPD: Man breaks into cars; refuses to sit in patrol car and kicks officer in chest

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man is facing charges after the Lincoln Police Department said he kicked an officer in the chest while refusing to sit inside a patrol car.

News

LPD: Man tries grabbing knife on table, punches officer in the head

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who tried grabbing a knife on a table while speaking with officers, then punching an officer in the head.

Latest News

News

2 employees found dead at Nebraska water treatment plant

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two McCook city employees have been found dead inside a wastewater treatment plant, police in the southwestern Nebraska city said.

News

Lincoln community rallies around Herrera family, Lincoln Police

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Murder charges expected to be filed against suspect who shot LPD officer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Not only was he “an exceptional investigator, but an exceptional person.”

News

Student creates virtual greeting cards for class project

Updated: 3 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 10 Sunday

News

St. Teresa’s Catholic Church hosts vigil for Investigator Herrera

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jared Austin
Dozens honor Inv. Herrera at a vigil Monday night.

News

Vigil for Inv. Herrera

Updated: 5 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten