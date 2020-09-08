LPD: Man tries grabbing knife on table, punches officer in the head

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recently arrested a man who tried grabbing a knife on a table while speaking with officers, then punching an officer in the head.

Early Saturday morning, around 1:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a home on Old Glory Road, near N 14th and Superior Streets in North Lincoln.

LPD said a 14-year-old reported that a 21-year-old man, identified as Garrison Menifee, had threatened people inside the home with a knife.

Responding officers spoke with Menifee inside the home but he refused to comply with officers and tried running towards a table that had a knife on it.

While the officers were trying to stop Menifee from grabbing the knife, LPD said he punched one of the officers in the head. Officers used a taser to take Menifee into custody.

LPD said responding officers interviewed other people inside the home and learned that Menifee had assaulted his ex-girlfriend by biting her, punching, kicking her in the head and slamming her head into a wall. According to officers, they saw bruising and scratches consistent with her statements.

Menifee was arrested and is facing assault on a police officer charges, as well as 3rd degree domestic assault charges.

LPD said the officer who was punched was later examined at a hospital and diagnosed with a concussion.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.