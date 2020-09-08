Advertisement

Colder days expected on Tuesday and Wednesday

Sep. 7, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - From T-shirts and shorts this past weekend to sweatshirts and raincoats Tuesday and Wednesday, it is going to be significantly colder Tuesday and Wednesday. Lincoln could set a record coldest high temperature both days with rain likely too. It should also be windy Tuesday and breezy Wednesday.

An upper level trough looks to dig southward tonight into Tuesday morning. This will help bring the much colder air to the area. An upper level low will develop near the Four Corners region and hang around for a few days before lifting to the east-northeast later this week. Not only will well below average temperatures continue for much of this week, but rain chances as well. Showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms are likely tonight and could continue into Tuesday. A few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out in Southeast Nebraska tonight.

The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds. Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times, remain likely Tuesday night into Wednesday. There is a chance for more showers and thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday. At this time, it looks like Eastern Nebraska could see 1.50″ to 3.00″ of rain tonight through Saturday night. There is the possibility of a rain-snow mix or snow at times in Western Nebraska and the panhandle tonight through Wednesday morning. There could be some light to moderate snowfall accumulation in the panhandle with very little to no accumulation expected in Western Nebraska.

Temperatures will be well below average for this time of the year. Lincoln’s high temperature on Tuesday is likely to occur at midnight with steady or falling temperatures through the day. The coldest high temperature recorded on September 8th in Lincoln is 64 in 1911, 1914, 1935 and 1986. Most of Tuesday looks to be in the mid 40s to around 50 so as mentioned whatever the temperature is at midnight will probably be the high for the day.

Wednesday’s forecast high temperature for Lincoln is 52. The coldest high temperature recorded on September 9th in Lincoln is 54 in 1898 and 1962 so that is another record that could fall. There should be a gradual warming trend this week with highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday and 70s expected this weekend.

It will be windy Tuesday with north-northeast winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph. This will put wind chills in the 30s for much of Nebraska Tuesday afternoon. It should be better Wednesday, but it will still feel chilly with north-northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

