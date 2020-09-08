Advertisement

St. Teresa’s Catholic Church hosts vigil for Investigator Herrera

By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - St. Teresa’s Catholic Church hosted a vigil Monday night for Inv. Herrera after it was announced he died from a gunshot wound he sustained while serving a search warrant. Dozens of people filled the church to pay their respects and light a candle in Herrera’s honor. Shelly Sullivan is a member of the church and said she taught both of Herrera’s children at St. Teresa’s School.

“People have reached out saying they’re praying for Officer Herrera and that is just a testament to his character,” Sullivan said. Several members of the community, including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, were in attendance to show respect for Herrera. Father Jamie Hottovy said Herrera was a respected member of the community.

“That reality of knowing that people are praying for him; it’s incredible.” Fr. Hottovy said. At this point, there aren’t any funeral arrangements for Herrera.

