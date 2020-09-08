The Big Chill...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper-level area of low pressure has brought major changes to our recent dry-and-warm weather pattern...including periods of heavy rain and unseasonably chilly temperatures across Nebraska.

The slow movement of this weather system will mean much cooler-than-average temperatures for the rest of the work week...and a continuation of rain “chances” as we head into the first part of the upcoming weekend. The Lincoln forecast for Tuesday night will continue to call for cloudy skies along with off-and-on rain showers...perhaps even a thunderstorm or two and a period of heavier rain. Lows tonight will fall into the low-to-mid 40s. Mainly cloudy and chilly weather will continue on Wednesday with a pretty good chance for more rain. Highs on Wednesday will “struggle” into the low 50s. Temperatures are expected to warm a bit by Thursday...but 55-to-60° is still well-below the seasonal average for the date which is in the lower 80s. Readings are expected to return to the mid 60s for Friday...but we will continue to see a rain chance of 60%. A small chance for rain will linger into your Saturday...with temperatures warming back up into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday...with Sunday looking dry. Drier weather...and a more noticeable warm-up will continue to shape the forecasts as we head into the early-and-middle part of next week...with highs expected to return to the 80s.

