Boy in viral video has connection to Investigator Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A video and photograph of five-year-old Alex Johnson saluting Investigator Herrera’s processional have been viewed by tens of thousands of people.

The little boy actually has ties to Hererra and his family and says he held that salute for the entire escort.

“I’m sad because a bad man shooted my dad’s friend Mario,” said Alex.

That video has touched thousands and the connection to Herrera goes deeper than just a love of law enforcement.

Alex’s dad Darren Johnson served alongside Herrera for eight years at LPD.

“I was lucky enough to help train him in-vehicle driving techniques and firearms and stuff,” said Darren. “He was really detail-oriented, a great investigator, and an even better human being.”

Darren says he was blown away by the show of support from across the state and for his song to be one of the images people will remember is incredibly touching.

“It makes me feel so proud of him,” said Darren. “He’s always obviously had a lot of respect for law enforcement.”

Even before the video was taken Monday, Alex always says a prayer whenever he can hear sirens in Lincoln.

“Dear God thank you for the firetruck or policeman or ambulance, amen,” said Alex.

Alex says when he grows up he wants to be either a policeman, doctor, or a hockey player but would love to be all three at once.

