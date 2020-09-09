Advertisement

Boy in viral video has connection to Investigator Herrera

Boy in viral video has connection to Investigator Herrera
Boy in viral video has connection to Investigator Herrera(Ellis Wiltsey)
By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A video and photograph of five-year-old Alex Johnson saluting Investigator Herrera’s processional have been viewed by tens of thousands of people.

The little boy actually has ties to Hererra and his family and says he held that salute for the entire escort.

“I’m sad because a bad man shooted my dad’s friend Mario,” said Alex.

That video has touched thousands and the connection to Herrera goes deeper than just a love of law enforcement.

Alex’s dad Darren Johnson served alongside Herrera for eight years at LPD.

“I was lucky enough to help train him in-vehicle driving techniques and firearms and stuff,” said Darren. “He was really detail-oriented, a great investigator, and an even better human being.”

Darren says he was blown away by the show of support from across the state and for his song to be one of the images people will remember is incredibly touching.

“It makes me feel so proud of him,” said Darren. “He’s always obviously had a lot of respect for law enforcement.”

Even before the video was taken Monday, Alex always says a prayer whenever he can hear sirens in Lincoln.

“Dear God thank you for the firetruck or policeman or ambulance, amen,” said Alex.

Alex says when he grows up he wants to be either a policeman, doctor, or a hockey player but would love to be all three at once.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UNL puts 6 Greek houses under suspension for COVID-19 violations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert
Reports, including photos and videos, depicted large gatherings on the house properties on the evening of September 7

News

LPS to install plexiglass at lunch tables

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lincoln Public Schools to install plexiglass at lunch tables.

News

Lincoln teen facing murder charges in LPD Investigator's death

Updated: 4 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

KOLN

Knighten’s quick rise in coaching reaches historic role

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Former Nebraska softball star MJ Knighten is the youngest head coach in Division-I softball.

Latest News

Forecast

The Big Chill...

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Huge weather changes have occurred across the region early this week...with some areas seeing late-fall conditions...while others have seen an early taste of winter.

News

Funeral for LPD Investigator Mario Herrera will be Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The funeral for Mario Herrera will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

News

LPS adding lunch tables barriers to fight virus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska’s second-largest school district is adding clear plastic barriers to school lunch tables in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of cases in the state reached nearly 36,000 and deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 400.

News

Suspect who shot LPD officer faces murder charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Felipe Vazquez, 17, was charged with murder.

News

2 employees found dead at Nebraska water treatment plant

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two McCook city employees have been found dead inside a wastewater treatment plant, police in the southwestern Nebraska city said.

News

Lincoln police chief tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has tested positive for COVID-19, according to LPD.