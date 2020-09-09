Cold, Breezy, Wet Conditions Continue Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving system will continue to bring cloudy, cold, breezy and wet conditions to the area Wednesday. Highs will struggle into the upper 40s for this afternoon with occasional showers and a few isolated t’storms. North winds will continue to gust up to 30 mph at times. Off and on showers will continue tonight with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will not be as cold, but still well below average and scattered showers will continue. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the upper 50s. Scattered showers will continue Thursday night. Friday will be warmer, however, showers and t’storms are again likely through out the day into Friday night. Highs on Friday will make it into the mid 60s.

Slight chance of a shower on Saturday, otherwise, it will be partly sunny and warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. Sunday will be dry, sunny and seasonal with upper 70s as well.

High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 80s and should be mostly sunny and dry.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.