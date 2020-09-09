Coors Light truck crashes into Taco Inn, traffic blocked in area

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Traffic is blocked in both directions just south of Union College after a Coors Light truck lost control and crashed into a nearby restaurant.

According to Lincoln Police, the crash took place near 48th and Lowell Avenue. LPD said the truck was traveling north on 48th Street when it collided with a sedan heading east on Lowell Avenue.

The truck then hit a southbound vehicle before changing direction and crashing into the Taco Inn, police said,

It is unsure the extent of any injuries, but initial reports show multiple people were taken to the hospital.

A worker inside the Taco Inn told the reporter that there were no customers inside when the crash took place.

Officials on the scene said that some diesel fuel has been leaking around the truck.

Avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.