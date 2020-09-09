Here Comes The Rain Again...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cool...damp...and rainy weather conditions will continue to dominate the local forecast area over the next 48 hours.

Rain chances Wednesday night in Lincoln remain quite high as disturbances aloft continue to increase “lift” across the region...and a steady stream of low-level moisture continues to flow into the Central Plains. Temperatures should remain steady under the clouds and rain...but still “chilly” for this time of the year. Expect lows in the low-to-mid 40s for the Capital City. Rain is expected to linger Thursday morning...before diminishing as we head into the afternoon with just “scattered” showers and mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Thursday should rebound a bit into the 55-to-60° range. Rain chances will then increase again Thursday night and into Friday...with a few thunderstorms possible as our main storm system begins to lift northeast. Highs on Friday will head for the mid 60s in Lincoln after starting the day around 50°. It continues to look like “most” of the upcoming weekend will be dry...with a few instability showers possible in southeastern Nebraska on Saturday afternoon as we top out in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and a little milder with a high in the upper 70s...and warmer-and-drier weather should continue as we push into the early-and-middle part of next week. Highs expected to climb back into the 80s Monday...Tuesday...and Wednesday.

