Kearney High School Varsity and JV teams quarantined following positive test

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools said a student on the JV/Varsity football team tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the JV and Varsity football teams are quarantined.

KPS said the student was unmasked at times during practice and at a JV game on Monday.

In addition, all students who ate lunch with the positive student are required to quarantine for 14 days.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), students in close contact with a COVID-19 positive person should quarantine for the full 14 days, regardless of whether or not they’ve been tested. The team members can return to school if they are symptom-free on Sept. 22.

The following football games are indefinitely postponed:

  • Friday, September 11 - Varsity @ North Platte
  • Monday, September 14 - Junior Varsity vs. Lincoln Southeast
  • Friday, September 18 - Varsity vs Millard West

The 9th and 10th grade football players who were not in close contact with the positive student and are not required to quarantine. Football practices and games for the 9th grade and reserve football teams will continue as scheduled.

Parents received a letter on Wednesday from the Kearney High School principal, Dr. Christopher Loofe. Parents should monitor their child for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, body aches, headache, sore throat, cough, and loss of taste and smell. If their child develops any of these symptoms, they should contact the child’s healthcare provider and isolate at home. If the child develops chest pain or difficulty breathing, they should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

If the child develops symptoms consistent with COVID-19, parents should immediately contact the school to report their health situation.

Should symptoms develop, the student(s) must isolate until:

  • Ten days have elapsed since symptoms first appeared;
  • Respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved;
  • The student(s) has been fever-free for 24 hours without medications.

Kearney Public Schools will increase sanitization in all classrooms and areas where this student has access. Students will continue their education online until they can return to school.

