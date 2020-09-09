Advertisement

Lincoln has 21st death from COVID-19

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Local health officials announced Wednesday that a 21st COVID-19 related death has been reported in Lincoln. 

The individual was a woman in her 50s who was hospitalized. 

One hundred and fifty-eight lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were been reported in Lancaster County wednesday, bringing the community total to 4,700.  Ninety-two, or 58.2 percent of the 158 cases are in the 18 to 22-year-old age group.

While the number reported Wedensday seems high, the city of Lincoln released the following disclaimer: "Test results delayed over at least the past four days due to technical difficulties are being reported today.  Today’s report is not a spike in cases or a record high number of cases in a day.  Many of these new cases would have been spread out and reported over the past four days.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is still experiencing technical difficulties reporting lab test results.  The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will continue to report test results as they are received from the State."

Recoveries: remain at 2,023

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – up from 7.3 percent to 7.4 percent
  • State – remains at 9.5 percent
  • National – remains at 8.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 32 with nine from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 23 from other communities (one on ventilator).

