Lincoln screen printing company designs shirt supporting Inv. Herrera

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Many people in the community continue showing their respects for Officer Mario Herrera and his family. Some are tying blue ribbons around their trees or posting signs in their front yards. One Lincoln screenprinting company is now doing their part to help.

Partnering up with the Lincoln Police Department isn’t anything new to Art F/X Screen Printing and Embroidery. The owner’s brother is a retired Lincoln Police Officer and so is one of their delivery drivers.

When they heard of Officer Herrera’s passing, they new they needed to do more. At that same time was when one of the officers working with Herrera reached out.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 is when the idea first came about. It’s a shirt design, honoring Officer Herrera. One of the officers told the company that one of Herrera’s doctor described him as being “unusually tough” as he was fighting for his life. That phrase is printed on the shirt on a thin blue line across a flag.

The owner of Art F/X, Kevin Sherrill, tells 10/11 he was honored when asked to do the design. “I pray for them all. It’s got to be so hard because it sounds like he was a wonderful, wonderful man. I know my driver knew him, and it’s just very rewarding knowing that we can help. It just means a lot,” said Sherrill.

Officer Herrera’s badge number, 1205, is printed on the back of each shirt.

The design comes on tee-shirts and hoodies for both adults and children. Shirts start at $17, and all proceeds will go to Herrera’s family.

So far, the shirts have helped raise more than $10,000, and the owner expects that number to go up even more.

Sherrill said, “I think that’s the whole thing. You kind of want to have that respect for the family, but you want to help them out in some way. It’s just kind of a neat way, and I guess kind of a keepsake for some people.”

Sherrill said he thinks the orders coming in for Herrera’s shirts are his biggest order this year. Almost 500 orders have been put in already.

The company tells us they’ll continue taking shirt orders now through Monday, September 21, 2020. Orders are expected to be shipped or available for pick up at the shop at least by the end of this month. If you’d like to order a shirt, click HERE.

Art F/X isn’t the only company in Lincoln helping out. Gloria Deo, a Lincoln bookstore, is also selling yard signs supporting Officer Herrera. All proceeds will also go to Herrera’s family. To order one, click HERE.

