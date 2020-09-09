Advertisement

Madsen’s could face charges after DHM violation

(Madison Pitsch)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards could face charges related to not following Directed Health Measure guidelines after officers spotted employees and customers not wearing masks during a compliance check on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers went to the business, located at 4700 Dudley Street, for a compliance check Sunday night and spotted multiple people not wearing masks.

In response, LPD didn’t issue any citations but said charges will be filed by the Lincoln City Attorney.

Madsen’s is already facing a misdemeanor charge for DHM violations in August after the city ordered the closure of the business multiple times.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Gov. Ricketts, state agencies to announce creation of Incident Management Team

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Click here to watch live at 10 a.m.

News

Troopers arrest 73 impaired drivers in Drive Sober Campaign

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska State Patrol troopers removed 73 impaired drivers from the road during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to close out the summer driving season.

News

Lincoln screen printing company designs shirts honoring Inv. Herrera

Updated: 2 hours ago
So far, the shirts have helped raise more than $10,000, and the owner expects that number to go up even more.

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Lincoln screen printing company designs shirt supporting Inv. Herrera

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
So far, the shirts have helped raise more than $10,000, and the owner expects that number to go up even more.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Cold, Breezy, Wet Conditions Continue Wednesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Cloudy conditions continue today with occasional showers, a cold north wind and occasional showers.

News

Racism declared public health crisis in Lincoln-Lancaster County

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Racism declared public health crisis in Lincoln-Lancaster County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Racism is now officially a public health crisis here in Lincoln and Lancaster County. This comes after the Board of Health approved a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday night.

News

Boy in viral video has connection to Investigator Herrera

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
A video and photograph of five-year-old Alex Johnson saluting Investigator Herrera’s processional have been viewed by tens of thousands of people.The little boy actually has ties to Hererra and his family and says he held that salute for the entire escort.