Madsen’s could face charges after DHM violation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards could face charges related to not following Directed Health Measure guidelines after officers spotted employees and customers not wearing masks during a compliance check on Sunday.

According to LPD, officers went to the business, located at 4700 Dudley Street, for a compliance check Sunday night and spotted multiple people not wearing masks.

In response, LPD didn’t issue any citations but said charges will be filed by the Lincoln City Attorney.

Madsen’s is already facing a misdemeanor charge for DHM violations in August after the city ordered the closure of the business multiple times.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.