Nebraska creates new team to help respond to disasters

Photo: MGN
Photo: MGN(KSFY)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has created a new state disaster response team to help local governments that are overwhelmed with massive wildfires and other disasters, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday.

The incident management team includes the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the state fire marshal and the Nebraska state forester.

The team is designed to help organize state resources that are already in place and allow for faster response times. It will only respond if local governments request it, Ricketts said.

Western Nebraska saw a major wildfire in Banner County last month that burned more than 4,000 acres.

