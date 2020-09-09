Advertisement

Police vow to work with probe of shooting of Utah boy with autism

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A police department vowed Tuesday to cooperate with multiple investigations of the shooting of a 13-year-old autistic boy by officers in the Salt Lake City area.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the officers were called to a home in Glendale, Utah, Friday night with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The boy reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said in the statement Tuesday that each time there is an shooting incident involving an officer, “a protocol team made up of officers from multiple agencies with no ties to the Salt Lake City Police Department conducts an independent investigation. We are cooperating fully with the protocol team assigned to this case.”

The department added that the city’s “Civilian Review Board and our own Internal Affairs will also conduct parallel separate investigations.”

The boy’s mother, Golda Barton, told KUTV-TV that her son has autism and she had called police because he was having a breakdown and needed a crisis intervention team.

Barton claimed she told police her son was unarmed and warned them that he did not know how to regulate his behavior.

A few minutes after two officers who had arrived went through the front door of the home, Barton said she heard an order to “get on the ground” and several gunshots.

No weapon was found Friday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The boy was recovering in the hospital and listed in serious condition. He had injuries to his shoulder, ankles, intestines and bladder, Barton said.

Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement late Sunday that the shooting was a tragedy and called for a swift and transparent investigation.

More details are expected to be released within 10 business days when police body camera footage is released, as required under a city ordinance.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Earthquake strikes New Jersey, shaking reported across state

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The USGS said the earthquake was centered 1.25 miles south, southeast of the center of East Freehold. It hit just before 2 a.m.

National

Rochester police chief retires after outcry over Prude shooting

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
The news came the same day that Daniel Prude's sister filed a lawsuit in federal court against the police chief, several officers and the city of Rochester, New York, alleging a department cover up in Prude's death.

National

Mother of Utah teen with autism speaks out after son shot by police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police said they were called to the home with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The boy reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police.

National

‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ will end in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The series became a pop culture sensation and gave rise to a new kind of fame born of reality TV. It also was the launch pad for several family members' fashion and beauty business empires.

Latest News

National Politics

Georgia investigating ‘potential double voting’ in primary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

National

With 7 dead, California pot ranch is tied to organized crime

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The crime scene was discovered around 12:30 a.m. Monday when Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a residence in the community of Aguanga about 50 miles north of San Diego.

National

Firefighters overtaken by flames in California mountains

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New wildfires ravaged bone-dry California during a scorching Labor Day weekend that saw a dramatic airlift of more than 200 people trapped by flames and ended with the state’s largest utility turning off power to 172,000 customers to try to prevent its power lines and other equipment from sparking more fires.

National

Australia officials probe if dead shark in net killed surfer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An ambulance service spokesman says the critically injured victim was brought to shore by surfers and was declared dead on the beach.

National Politics

Trump planning to withdraw more US troops from Iraq

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The planned announcements come as the president has been trying to make the case that he has fulfilled the promises he made four years ago as he tries to secure a second term.

News

Racism declared public health crisis in Lincoln-Lancaster County

Updated: 5 hours ago