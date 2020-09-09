Racism declared public health crisis in Lincoln-Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Racism is now officially a public health crisis here in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

This comes after the Board of Health approved a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The goal of the health department is to promote and protect the public’s health.

And the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health says it makes perfect sense to declare racism a public health crisis.

“Racism is real, and it does affect our community,” said Board President, James Michael Bowers.

It’s titled “The Declaration of Racism as a Public Health Crisis,” and mentions several factors, like, “Multiple studies show race, income, and zip code significantly impact health.”

And that, “For communities of color and those in low socioeconomic status, health inequities are tied to poor health outcomes”.

“Making sure we partner with organization and entities and advocate for policies that can eliminate discrimination and eliminate racism from our community,” said Bowers.

A member of the Black Leaders Movement Lincoln tells 10/11 NOW, this is a huge step in the right direction.

“Mentally, physically, emotionally, socially, financially, just all around, it is a health hazard,” said Dominique Liu-Sang.

Liu-Sang says this is important especially right now and is a different approach to try and help educate people who don’t hear what they have to say at protests.

“I know a lot of people in Lincoln, especially organizers, are going to be looking forward to more and more people understanding and want to speak on this subject,” said Liu-Sang.

The resolution also mentions steps forward like partnering with the community, advocating for policies that improve health in communities of color, and supporting local, state, and federal initiatives to dismantle systemic racism.

