Advertisement

Scaled-back State Fair attendance exceeds expectations

State Fair attendance of over 50,000 is higher than anticipated.
State Fair attendance of over 50,000 is higher than anticipated.(Nebraska State Fair)
By Russ Batenhorst
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With an abbreviated Nebraska State Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendance expectations were not high. But the actual numbers came in better than anticipated.

State Fair officials confirmed the preliminary attendance total was 50,235. That’s an average of just over 4,500 per day.

State Fair Chief of Sales and Service Jaime Parr said earlier this week that they were hoping for 10 percent of a normal year at the fair. During the State Fair’s years in Grand Island, attendance has generally been in the 300,000 range. The 2020 attendance was 16 percent of that average.

A more complete breakdown of attendance at the 2020 Nebraska State Fair is expected next week.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coors Light truck crashes into Taco Inn, traffic blocked in area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Traffic is blocked in both directions just south of Union College after a Coors Light truck lost control and crashed into a nearby restaurant.

News

Madsen’s could face charges after DHM violation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Madsen’s Bowling and Billiards could face charges related to not following Directed Health Measure guidelines.

News

Troopers arrest 73 impaired drivers in Drive Sober Campaign

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska State Patrol troopers removed 73 impaired drivers from the road during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign to close out the summer driving season.

News

Lincoln screen printing company designs shirts honoring Inv. Herrera

Updated: 5 hours ago
So far, the shirts have helped raise more than $10,000, and the owner expects that number to go up even more.

Latest News

News

10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Lincoln screen printing company designs shirt supporting Inv. Herrera

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
So far, the shirts have helped raise more than $10,000, and the owner expects that number to go up even more.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Cold, Breezy, Wet Conditions Continue Wednesday

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Cloudy conditions continue today with occasional showers, a cold north wind and occasional showers.

News

Racism declared public health crisis in Lincoln-Lancaster County

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Racism declared public health crisis in Lincoln-Lancaster County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Racism is now officially a public health crisis here in Lincoln and Lancaster County. This comes after the Board of Health approved a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday night.