Scaled-back State Fair attendance exceeds expectations

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With an abbreviated Nebraska State Fair due to the coronavirus pandemic, attendance expectations were not high. But the actual numbers came in better than anticipated.

State Fair officials confirmed the preliminary attendance total was 50,235. That’s an average of just over 4,500 per day.

State Fair Chief of Sales and Service Jaime Parr said earlier this week that they were hoping for 10 percent of a normal year at the fair. During the State Fair’s years in Grand Island, attendance has generally been in the 300,000 range. The 2020 attendance was 16 percent of that average.

A more complete breakdown of attendance at the 2020 Nebraska State Fair is expected next week.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.