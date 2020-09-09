Advertisement

Suspect at large after hit and run accident in Grand Island

Teenage girl in critical condition with broken spine.
Grand Island police are looking for a suspect who fled the scene of a hit and run accident Saturday morning.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 13-year-old girl injured in a Saturday morning car crash in Grand Island is in critical condition with back and internal injuries.

Police say the man who caused the accident fled the scene and they want to track him down.

Police say the accident happened Saturday morning around 6:30 at the corner of Anderson Avenue and South Locust Street. According to police, a white 2012 Chrysler 300 was west-bound on Anderson Avenue when it drove through a stop sign and struck the passenger side of a north-bound silver 2014 Ford Escape driven by Brandy Atkinson, 47, Grand Island. Atkinson’s 13-year-old daughter Samantha was riding on the passenger side, was trapped in the vehicle for a time and suffered life-threatening injuries. Samantha Atkinson is in critical condition at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

The Ford Escape spun out and struck a south-bound white GMC Terrain driven by Estel Ummel, 64, Grand Island. Neither Brandy Atkinson nor Ummel suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Chrysler 300 fled the scene on foot. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, about six feet tall, thin build, with dark hair cut high and straight. Police say he was likely injured in the accident.

Police are looking for the public’s help on the suspect’s whereabouts, or where he was before the accident. If you have information about the accident call Grand Island police at 308-385-5400 or Grand Island/Hall County Crime Stoppers at 308-381-8822.

Police also said the Chrysler vehicle was reported stolen after the accident Saturday morning.

