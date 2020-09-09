UNL puts 6 Greek houses under suspension for COVID-19 violations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln placed several Greek chapters on immediate temporary suspension effective Sept. 8. These houses include: Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Reports, including photos and videos, depicted large gatherings on the house properties on the evening of September 7 without face coverings or physical distancing. This violates local COVID-19 health directives, university policies, the Cornhusker Commitment and the requirements and expectations for Greek-life chapters.

“I am very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said. “This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk. It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures.”

Since August 12, there have been 393 positive COVID-19 cases out of 2,260 test results among UNL students and staff. That’s a positivity rate of about 17.4 percent. From August 28 to September 3, the daily average for new cases was 32. However, over the Labor Day weekend, testing results dropped dramatically. Over the last four days, the University has seen 27 new positive cases, but that’s out of just 108 tests.

During the temporary suspension, these Greek chapters may not participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in university-wide events as an organization. An investigation in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct will be conducted and disciplinary proceedings may follow.

From August 23 to September 2, 12 health notices were issued for living residences at UNL, but none have been issued since. Of the 12, nine sororities, two fraternities, and the Third Floor of Eastside Suites were put into self-quarantine. Kappa Alpha Theta and Delta Gamma are the only Greek houses that were both put under self-quarantine and also placed under temporary suspension.

