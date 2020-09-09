Advertisement

UNL puts 6 Greek houses under suspension for COVID-19 violations

The following Greek houses at UNL are under temporary suspension: Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon.
The following Greek houses at UNL are under temporary suspension: Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon.(Jared Austin)
By Bill Schammert
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska–Lincoln placed several Greek chapters on immediate temporary suspension effective Sept. 8. These houses include: Alpha Omicron Pi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Theta and Sigma Phi Epsilon.

Reports, including photos and videos, depicted large gatherings on the house properties on the evening of September 7 without face coverings or physical distancing. This violates local COVID-19 health directives, university policies, the Cornhusker Commitment and the requirements and expectations for Greek-life chapters.

“I am very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said. “This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk. It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures.”

Since August 12, there have been 393 positive COVID-19 cases out of 2,260 test results among UNL students and staff. That’s a positivity rate of about 17.4 percent. From August 28 to September 3, the daily average for new cases was 32. However, over the Labor Day weekend, testing results dropped dramatically. Over the last four days, the University has seen 27 new positive cases, but that’s out of just 108 tests.

During the temporary suspension, these Greek chapters may not participate in, attend or organize any functions, activities or events, or participate in university-wide events as an organization. An investigation in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct will be conducted and disciplinary proceedings may follow.

From August 23 to September 2, 12 health notices were issued for living residences at UNL, but none have been issued since. Of the 12, nine sororities, two fraternities, and the Third Floor of Eastside Suites were put into self-quarantine. Kappa Alpha Theta and Delta Gamma are the only Greek houses that were both put under self-quarantine and also placed under temporary suspension.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LPS to install plexiglass at lunch tables

Updated: 1 hours ago
Lincoln Public Schools to install plexiglass at lunch tables.

News

Lincoln teen facing murder charges in LPD Investigator's death

Updated: 2 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

KOLN

Knighten’s quick rise in coaching reaches historic role

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Former Nebraska softball star MJ Knighten is the youngest head coach in Division-I softball.

Forecast

The Big Chill...

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ken Siemek
Huge weather changes have occurred across the region early this week...with some areas seeing late-fall conditions...while others have seen an early taste of winter.

Latest News

News

Funeral for LPD Investigator Mario Herrera will be Saturday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The funeral for Mario Herrera will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

News

LPS adding lunch tables barriers to fight virus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Nebraska’s second-largest school district is adding clear plastic barriers to school lunch tables in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of cases in the state reached nearly 36,000 and deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 400.

News

Suspect who shot LPD officer faces murder charges

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Felipe Vazquez, 17, was charged with murder.

News

2 employees found dead at Nebraska water treatment plant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two McCook city employees have been found dead inside a wastewater treatment plant, police in the southwestern Nebraska city said.

News

Lincoln police chief tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister has tested positive for COVID-19, according to LPD.

News

UNL pleased with enrollment in key areas

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KSNB Local4
University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials are expressing optimism over enrollment numbers, which are down slightly overall.