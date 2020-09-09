Advertisement

Wahoo man guilty of assaulting officer after running semi into police cruisers

By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man from Wahoo will be locked up for a while. A jury found him guilty of assaulting an officer.

The jury found him guilty on six of the 10-charges he was charged with over a year ago.

A Wahoo police SUV totaled. A Saunders County Sheriff’s cruiser saw the same fate. It happened in the middle of town last August.

The vehicles were easily overmatched by this now-busted up semi.

When we caught up to the guy behind-the-wheel the next day, Jeffrey Ehrlich had very little to share with the court.

Jeff Ehrlich said, “This is a big, big problem that happened. I don’t recall much that evening.”

Prosecutors said he was looking for a fight with law enforcement after a fight with family - that Wahoo Police were going down, and he was ready to die.

One of the officers said he jumped behind a tree to avoid the out-of-control semi crushing him.

At the time, Wahoo’s Police Chief praised his officer and the deputy for showing restraint in apprehending the suspect - one, he believed could have turned into a shootout.

In the end, a jury found the 61-year-old guilty of assaulting the deputy in the chest with the bat - and for terroristic threats of both cops.

However, the jury deadlocked on the charges connected to attempted first-degree murder - where the semi was the weapon.

The state plans to retry him on those counts later this year.

Ehrlick will be sentenced on October 5. Because there are so many charges, the best gauge may center on the terroristic threats charges which carry a sentence of up to 20-years.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lincoln screen printing company designs shirt supporting Inv. Herrera

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Kamri Sylve
So far, the shirts have helped raise more than $10,000, and the owner expects that number to go up even more.

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Cold, Breezy, Wet Conditions Continue Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Cloudy conditions continue today with occasional showers, a cold north wind and occasional showers.

News

Racism declared public health crisis in Lincoln-Lancaster County

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Racism declared public health crisis in Lincoln-Lancaster County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
Racism is now officially a public health crisis here in Lincoln and Lancaster County. This comes after the Board of Health approved a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday night.

Latest News

News

Boy in viral video has connection to Investigator Herrera

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ellis Wiltsey
A video and photograph of five-year-old Alex Johnson saluting Investigator Herrera’s processional have been viewed by tens of thousands of people.The little boy actually has ties to Hererra and his family and says he held that salute for the entire escort.

News

UNL puts 6 Greek houses under suspension for COVID-19 violations

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert
Reports, including photos and videos, depicted large gatherings on the house properties on the evening of September 7

News

LPS to install plexiglass at lunch tables

Updated: 12 hours ago
Lincoln Public Schools to install plexiglass at lunch tables.

News

Lincoln teen facing murder charges in LPD Investigator's death

Updated: 13 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 5

KOLN

Knighten’s quick rise in coaching reaches historic role

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Former Nebraska softball star MJ Knighten is the youngest head coach in Division-I softball.