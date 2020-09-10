21 new COVID-19 cases reported at LPS over past week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 21 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln Public Schools over the past week.

According to the LPS COVID-19 dashboard, 21 cases were reported from Sept. 3 – Sept. 9.

That brings the total number of cases to 53 since August 12.

The 21 cases reported over that time are the highest weekly reported total.

In regards to positive cases, the district said, “The number of LPS positive cases reported includes students and staff testing positive that have been in our buildings anytime 48 hours prior to the time of symptoms being exhibited or the positive test was taken. These are cases where we have done investigation of potential exposure to others and contact tracing in the school district setting. Please note that “staff” includes all positions and district locations which refers to school building and non-school locations such as Operations, Transportation, District Office and Distribution.”

LPS also reported 54 teachers and staff were self-isolating because of positive tests or possible exposure. That’s down from 54 the week prior. The illness rate among students for the past week is at 2 percent.

In Lancaster County, 104 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday, bringing the community total to 4,804. The number of deaths in the community remains at 21.

Recoveries: up from 2,023 to 2,025

Overall positivity rate:

· Lancaster County – down from 7.4 percent to 7.3 percent

· State – remains at 9.5 percent

· National – remains at 8.6 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 27 with 10 from Lancaster County (one on ventilator) and 17 from other communities (one on ventilator).

