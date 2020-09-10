Advertisement

Businesses at 33rd and O Streets struggle after gas leak

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s been just shy of one week since a cut gas line shut down the area around 33rd and O Street. Still, traffic on O Street to the east of 33rd Street remains shut down.

It’s a section of O Street that, according to City of Lincoln traffic data, sees over 30,000 cars a day. Businesses in the area say that lack of traffic is hurting business.

All Makes Office Equipment is just a few feet from where the gas line was hit and since last Thursday it hasn’t seen a single customer.

“We have no clients because it’s impossible for them to get here,” said Gretchen Golte, the Design Director.

Before COVID-19, a lot of its sales were done outside of the showroom, but since then the way they do business has shifted.

“People are preparing for home offices,” said Golte. “They like to come into the showroom and see what we have and obviously we have no walk-in traffic.”

10/11 NOW spoke with Black Hills Energy on Wednesday about the project.

It says the portion of O Street should be back open by Friday, but with pavement repairs still to be done, it’s not sure in what capacity.

It also didn’t specify why the project was taking so long, but that the rain isn’t a factor.

Golte said right now the staff has been parking at Woods Park and walking to the store. If things do reopen Friday, they will eagerly fill the parking lot again.

“On Friday we will still probably plan to walk in and then if we have one lane we’ll talk to the delivery people and our vendors,” said Golte.

