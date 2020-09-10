Drive-Thru Career Fair happening Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Are you looking for a job? There’s one taking place Thursday afternoon at the Gateway Mall.

Following the success of two previous Drive-Thru Career Fairs, the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development and EmployLNK are hosting another one.

Approximately 42 area employers are participating with the goal of distributing 500 packets of information to jobseekers. Employers continue to report that they have interviewed and hired prospective jobseekers as a result of the previous Drive-Thru Career Fairs.

This is a contactless event where attendees drive up to the Gateway Mall location and pick up a packet of information that contains job opening information from area employers.

It will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Packet distribution will take place in the former Sears parking lot on the south side of the mall.

Job openings range from entry-level to management in fields such as manufacturing, office, construction, healthcare and more.

The goal is to connect the 10,000 Lancaster County residents that are now receiving unemployment benefits and were working prior to March 21 to careers in a variety of sectors.

