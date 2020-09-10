Advertisement

Drizzle and Light Rain For Thursday and Not as Cold

By Brad Anderson
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving storm system will continue to provide clouds, showers and drizzle Thursday morning in the Lincoln area. The rain chance will decrease this afternoon and it won’t be as cold, highs should climb into the upper 50s. Isolated showers or sprinkles possible this afternoon and mostly cloudy. Scattered showers will be possible tonight and it won’t be quite as chilly. An upper level low pressure system will finally pull out of the Rockies on Friday bringing us another good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s. Scattered showers will still be possible Friday night. Saturday morning may start off with some clouds, but we should see more sunshine and it will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s. An isolated shower on Saturday cannot be ruled out. Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and dry. The high on Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Monday through Wednesday will be warm, mostly sunny and dry. Highs all three days will be in the lower to mid 80s.

