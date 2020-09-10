Advertisement

Funeral for fallen LPD officer to be aired live on 10/11 NOW

Lincoln Police speak about Investigator Herrera's contributions to Lincoln
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The procession and funeral for fallen Lincoln Police officer Mario Herrera will be held on Saturday morning, and 10/11 NOW will be providing live coverage both on-air and online.

The funeral will be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena beginning at 10 a.m. The city of Lincoln will be providing a live LNKTV feed for distribution to the public.

The funeral is open to those who wish to attend.

The pre-funeral procession, which will begin at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home and end at Pinnacle Bank Arena, will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Funeral Procession
Funeral Procession(Lincoln Police)

Coverage will begin on 10/11 NOW shortly before.

Following the event, a post-funeral procession will take Herrera from PBA to his final resting place at Wyuka Cemetery.

Post Funeral Processional
Post Funeral Processional(Lincoln Police)
